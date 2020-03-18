Asia stocks set to trade higher as Dow rebounds on stimulus hopes

Stocks in Asia were mostly set to open higher on Wednesday as stocks on Wall Street bounced back overnight on hopes of stimulus as the country grapples with the coronanvirus outbreak.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 17,155 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 17,090. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 17,011.53. Japanese trade data for February is expected on Wednesday at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia dropped in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 declining about 1.9%.

Developments surrounding the global coronavirus outbreak are likely to continue to dominate investor sentiment on Wednesday.

The White House is weighing a fiscal stimulus package worth anywhere from $850 billion to more than $1 trillion, part of which could include direct payments to Americans, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Governments across the world have taken drastic measures as they seek to slow the spread of the virus, with European Union member nations agreeing to close the EU's external borders to most people from other countries for 30 days. In Asia, Malaysia will close its borders, schools and most businesses from Wednesday until March 31.

Globally, more than 190,000 have been infected by the coronavirus while at least 7,894 lives have been taken, according to John Hopkins University.