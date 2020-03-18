What the 1918 influenza pandemic can teach governments about coronavirus

From the closing of borders to mandatory quarantines, governments around the world are taking drastic steps to try to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Past outbreaks provide a blueprint for governments navigating the challenges of COVID-19, which has spread to more than 200,000 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday.

Pandemics such as the 1918 influenza offer one key takeaway: Clear communication from the federal government is key.

"The main lesson from 1918 is very clear: that you tell the truth in a public health setting," John Barry, author of the "The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History," told CNBC.

The 1918 influenza pandemic, also known as the Spanish flu, killed an estimated 50 million worldwide, including 675,000 in the U.S., according to the CDC. The pandemic occurred in three waves: the spring of 1918, fall of 1918, and winter and spring of 1919. In the midst of World War I, the federal government had limited resources to fight it.

An estimated 30% of U.S. physicians were engaged in military service, so Congress passed funding in October 1918 to recruit doctors and nurses. At the time, there were no vaccines or lab tests to detect the virus, which meant government officials relied on "non-pharmaceutical interventions" such as quarantine, isolation and limits on public gatherings.