British challenger bank Revolut launches accounts for children

Revolut, one of Europe's biggest fintech (financial technology) firms, has launched a "money management" product for children, which can be monitored by parents via the app.

The online-only bank, which currently has more than 10 million users worldwide, announced Wednesday it was launching Revolut Junior, an app aimed at kids between the ages of 7 and 17. The accounts will come with their own bank card for the child to use.

Initially, Revolut Junior will only be available to the children of U.K. Premium and Metal customers – those who pay for the two top-tier accounts offered by the company – before being expanded to the children of customers with free accounts and in other regions.

Accounts will be opened by the parents or legal guardians, who can then manage and monitor their children's money on the app.

The junior account also gives parents an option to receive notifications when their child spends money, and includes security settings which will enable guardians to control how a card is used – for example, by prohibiting online payments.