Los Angeles mayor issues 'Safer at Home' order asking residents to limit 'non essential' movement as coronavirus spreads

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday issued a "Safer at Home" order, asking residents to stay home and limit all "non essential activities."

"I'm issuing a Safer at Home emergency order — ordering all residents of @LACity to stay inside their homes and immediately limit all nonessential movement. We're taking this urgent action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Garcetti said in a tweet.

"Safer at Home" emergency order means all Los Angeles residents must stay inside their homes. The order will take effect from 11.59 p.m. PT on Thursday and continue until April 19. Workers of "impacted businesses" have an additional 24 hours, he said.

Residents can venture outside to buy groceries, or to the pharmacy to pick up medications. They can also take a walk or walk their pets, but keep at least six feet away from others.

They should not go to work unless they are providing essential services as defined by the order, or visit friends and family. They also should not travel for a job or a vacation outside the city. The order is mandatory, and not guidance, it said.

San Francisco Bay area officials on Monday became the first in the country to issue a "shelter in place" order that will affect nearly 7 million residents of six counties in the Bay Area as the region tries to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.