Coronavirus: NYC has 3,615 confirmed cases, including an inmate at Rikers Island, Mayor de Blasio says

New York City has 3,615 confirmed coronavirus cases, including an inmate at Rikers Island, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

The possibility of COVID-19 spreading throughout the densely populated U.S. prison system has been a major concern among public officials.

"This inmate was in a housing unit with other inmates, all have been checked for symptoms," de Blasio said at a press conference, adding that eight other prisoners have symptoms and have been moved to isolation in the communicable disease unit.

The number of infections in New York City jumped by more than 1,000 cases in a matter of hours — since Thursday morning when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there were 2,469 infections in the city and 4,152 total infections across the state.

De Blasio said Cuomo's data was pulled at midnight, accounting for the difference. He said 22 people in the city have died so far.

"We're seeing an explosion of cases here in New York City," de Blasio said, adding that the city has been ramping up its testing in recent days and identifying previously unknown cases. "This number is, nonetheless, very, very painful.'

On Tuesday, de Blasio told New Yorkers to prepare for a "shelter-in-place" order in the coming days to contain the fast-moving virus. On Wednesday, however, Cuomo said he won't approve a "shelter-in-place" order for New York City, which he said is legally required. Cuomo said that he is concerned about the level of fear that such policies could create.

"I spent half my day knocking down rumors that we're going to imprison people in their homes," he said earlier Thursday.

New York state and other hard-hit regions across the country are rolling out social distancing policies to slow the spread of the virus so that the nation's health-care systems don't get overwhelmed.