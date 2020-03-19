Futures point to 300-point drop for the Dow, reversing Thursday's gains

Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 16, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.

U.S. stock futures pointed to losses at the open on Friday, which would erase the modest gains stocks managed to eke out during Thursday's trading session.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 253 points, indicating a loss of 315 points on Friday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were slated to drop 1.6% and 1% respectively at the open.

Stocks rose on Thursday, with the Dow rising 188.27 points, or nearly 1%, to 20,087.19. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% at 2,409.39 while the Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 2.3% surge to 7,150.58. The energy sector led stocks higher, gaining 6.75%, as oil posted its largest one-day percent gain in history.

Tech names also outperformed, with Netflix and Facebook rising 5.3% and 4.2%, respectively, while Amazon gained 2.8%.

Thursday's relatively muted move was a break from the extreme volatility of late in the market, as investors try to make sense of the ongoing coronavirus-induced business slowdown.

On Wednesday, the Dow dropped 1,338.46 points, or 6.3%, to close below 20,000 for the first time since February 2017.