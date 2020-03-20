Skip Navigation
Analysts upgraded a slew of stocks in Friday's calls of the day as investors hope for signs of a market turnaround

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Uber to overweight from equal weight.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Oracle to overweight from neutral.
  • Bank of America upgraded Nike to buy from neutral.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead to overweight from neutral.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Tyson Foods to overweight from neutral.
  • Citi upgraded Lululemon, Ulta, and Ross to buy from neutral.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Dollar Tree to overweight from sector weight.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded UnitedHealthcare to buy from hold.
  • Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health to buy from underperform.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Snap to overweight from equal weight.
  • Guggenheim upgraded Pepsi, Monster, Constellation Brands, and Molson Coors to buy from neutral.
  • Mizuho upgraded Lam Research to buy from neutral.
  • Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to buy from neutral.
Workers install a Nike logo lamp outside the Wukesong Arena in Beijing, August 28, 2019.
Tingshu Wang | Reuters

 (This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Markets are on track for their worst week since 2008, but Wall Street analysts are still finding plenty of buying opportunities for clients. Analysts upgraded a slew of stocks on Friday including Uber, Nike, Oracle and more.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Wells Fargo upgraded Uber to 'overweight' from 'equal weight'

Wells Fargo said in its upgrade that it sees shares of the company as attractively priced.

"With prices down 45% since Feb 6th (vs. -28% for the S&P 500 Index) we think UBER shares are attractively priced, warranting an upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight. We think Uber's value remains tied to growth trends that will play out long after coronavirus-driven disruptions have subsided: (1) smartphone penetration (forecast ~231MM US users base by 2028), and (2) riders should continue to shift spend from personal car ownership to ridesharing (we forecast Uber + Lyft at only 6%-8% of US Transportation PCE by 2028)."

JPMorgan upgraded Oracle to 'overweight' from 'neutral'

JPMorgan said in its upgrade of Oracle that the company has "resilience" across cycles that's "underappreciated."

"However, in our view everything that screens so "wrong" with this stock in a bull market or economic expansion flips around if we apply the different lens that is required for the different type of environment we might be entering into. Key Considerations: 1) The current valuation of ~10x CY21 Earnings has fallen toward the very low end of the usual range of 9-19x. Historically ORCL shares have spent very little time trading at <10x earnings, even during the depths of the Great Recession. A more normal, more reasonable level appears to be low/mid-teens. At the current valuation we believe the stock is pricing in an earnings decline driven by a license and hardware miss, the latter of which we think is very widely expected and quite likely in the current environment."