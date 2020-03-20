Planning in the time of coronavirus means thinking about some serious 'what-ifs'

Erica Cisneros, of San Anselmo, California, helps her daughters, third-grader Emilia and fourth-grader Eden, with schoolwork at their home. Both of the schools that the girls attend are closed because of COVID-19.

It's no fun thinking about scary things that may or may not happen.

However, what's even less fun is not being ready if some bad event does take place.

All around us, the numbers are exploding. All 50 states, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, are now reporting outbreaks of coronavirus — in all, 15,219 cases of COVID-19 as of March 20, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York State would begin severely limiting people's outdoor activity starting on March 22.

The best way to handle a newly uncertain life is to take action. In other words, nail down some information and have some emergency plans in place.

Chanel Reynolds, author of "What Matters Most," is a disaster-prep expert. When her late husband was in a devastating motorcycle accident, she quickly found out that having no plans in place made life even harder.

She didn't know where at least half of her and her husband's documentation was. "The stuff I didn't know and the things that could have taken maybe five seconds to write down took maybe hours or dozens of hours or days," Reynolds said.

Reynolds suggests the following: