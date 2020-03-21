Trump: 'I don't know' if my businesses will receive coronavirus assistance

US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House on March 21, 2020, in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he wasn't sure if his business would receive financial assistance as part of coronavirus relief packages being considered by Congress.

"I don't know. I mean, I just don't know what the government assistance would be for what I have," Trump said at a White House briefing. "I have hotels. Everybody knew I had hotels when I got elected. They knew I was a successful person when I got elected so it's one of those things."

The U.S. travel and tourism industry has asked for $150 billion in relief to offset a dramatic decline in travel due to the coronavirus.

Representatives from the industry, which included the leaders of the U.S. Travel Association and American Hotel and Lodging Association, met with Trump on Tuesday at the White House.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are negotiating an massive economic relief package that could send billions of dollars to industries from restaurants to airlines to movie theaters that are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus.

Trump resigned from the Trump Organization on Jan. 19, 2017, a day before he was sworn in as president.

When asked Saturday how the Trump Organization is doing during the COVID-19 outbreak, Trump said, "I wouldn't say it's thriving when you decide to close down your hotels and your businesses."

"Yeah it's hurting me, and it's hurting Hilton and it's hurting all of the great hotel chains all over the world," Trump said. "It's hurting everybody. I mean there are very few businesses that are doing well now."

Trump said he had not asked anyone at the Trump Organization specifically how the coronavirus has impacted its business. He said he has spoken to his sons, Don and Eric, about the coronavirus, "but not as it pertains to my business."

Trump said the Trump Organization follows the directives of government leaders across the U.S. who are ordering nonessential businesses to temporarily stop operations.

"When they say close them down, we close them down," Trump said.

For example, one of the Trump Organization's properties in Florida, Mar-a-Lago Club, fully closed on Friday following additional restrictions from Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to the Washington Post.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak this week temporarily closed all nonessential businesses, which includes hotels and casinos. The Trump International Hotel Las Vegas is located in the state.

"Various facilities are temporarily closed given local, state and federal mandates. We anxiously await the day when this pandemic is over and our world-class facilities can reopen," a spokesperson for the Trump Organization told CNBC.

The spokesperson did not address a question regarding whether the Trump Organization has specifically asked Congress for financial assistance.

- CNBC's Lauren Hirsch contributed to this report.