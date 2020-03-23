Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities in wake of market plunge

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Market volatility continued on Monday, but Wall Street analysts say there are still plenty of stocks with upside. Analyst upgrades include Boeing, Coca-Cola, Southwest Airlines, Netflix and more.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Goldman Sachs upgraded Boeing and said it sees a buying opportunity as "substantial fear is priced in."
"We think Boeing will remain a going concern. We think travel by flight will be as popular as ever once COVID-19 is resolved. We therefore think shares of BA should be procured at the current price that is down 70% YTD, 80% from 2019 highs, and that makes it the worst performing S&P stock over $50bn in cap YTD. We upgrade the stock to Buy from Neutral."
Morgan Stanley said it sees a compelling buying opportunity for Pepsi and Colgate.
"On the other hand, names with high leverage and/or a large degree of macro risk still lack visibility despite large stock underperformance. We would argue that a buying opportunity has emerged in some of the names in between these two extremes, as they have sold off steeply despite strong underlying EPS visibility. This includes Pepsi and Colgate, which we are upgrading today to Overweight from Equal-weight, as well as Mondelez and Procter & Gamble, existing OWs that have become more attractive in our minds post a pullback.