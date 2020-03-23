Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 10:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to hold a press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 15,100 people in the state as of Sunday.

Over the weekend, Cuomo announced New York now has more confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state than several other countries with rising caseloads, including France, South Korea, Switzerland and the U.K. New York has seen one of the worst outbreaks in the country, followed by Washington state with at least 1,600 cases.

Cuomo also announced Sunday that the state is running a clinical trial beginning Tuesdayof a treatment regimen of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, two drugs that doctors in Africa and elsewhere say they've seen good results in fighting the virus. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will also build four temporary hospitals in New York Cit that will house 250 beds each.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. stands at more than 35,200 and at least 471 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

