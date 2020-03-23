Coronavirus live updates: Deaths in Spain surge, broad testing 'weeks if not months' away

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Broad testing of every American, symptoms or not, could still be "weeks if not months" away, according to Severin Schwan, CEO of Roche, which has developed a coronavirus test being used in the U.S.
Schwan said his company has rolled out about 400,000 test kits over the past week. The kits are being used in every state, he said. Schwan added that U.S. testing capacity is still too low. "Demand continues to be much higher than supply," he said. —Will Feuer
Cisco is committing $225 million while the rest of Silicon Valley initiates an investment blitz to help combat COVID-19.
CEO Chuck Robbins recently hosted a call with Silicon Valley business leaders to discuss ways they can use their money and vast resources to fend off the virus. CEOs and executives from Facebook, Apple, the San Francisco 49ers, Twitter, Netflix, Alphabet, and Salesforce were invited to take part. —Brian Schwartz
Spain's health ministry confirmed 462 deaths overnight, bringing the country's total number of COVID-19 fatalities nationwide to 2,182.
Spain has reported the fourth-highest number of infections worldwide to date, according to Johns Hopkins University, behind China, Italy and the U.S., respectively. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Sunday his intention to extend the country's state of emergency by 15 days. —Sam Meredith
The battle against the coronavirus pandemic is like "the fog of war," top U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with Science magazine. He said it was "premature" to assess whether the U.S. plan has failed or not.
Fauci, who director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been on the front line of the government response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"It's almost like the fog of war. After the war is over, you then look back and say, 'Wow, this plan, as great as it was, didn't quite work once they started that throwing hand grenades at us,'" Fauci said. —Weizhen Tan
Poland's representatives are calling on the International Olympics Committee to delay the Tokyo 2020 Games.
The request comes less than 24 hours after the IOC said it would step up its planning of the event to safeguard the health of everyone involved. The Olympic Games are scheduled for July 24 through to Aug. 9, with the Paralympic Games set to run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.
Canada has said it will not send teams to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer, saying "nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community." —Sam Meredith
European markets traded lower as the coronavirus outbreak continues to take its toll on the international community and financial markets. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 4.5% shortly after the opening bell, with industrials plunging 6% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid deep into negative territory. —Holly Ellyatt
Hong Kong will ban all tourists to the city starting Wednesday, leader Carrie Lam announced Monday. The city's chief executive also said people coming from Taiwan and Macao, including Hong Kong residents, would need to be quarantined. —Sam Meredith
Reuters and CNBC's Sam Meredith, Saheli Roy Choudhury, Weizhen Tan contributed to this report.