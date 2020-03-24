Coronavirus is disrupting the 2020 election. Here are the states that have postponed their primaries

A man casts his vote during the Florida primary election in Miami, Florida, on March 17, 2020. Eva Marie uzcategui | AFP | Getty Images

As the coronavirus spreads rapidly across the U.S., measures to contain the deadly pathogen are playing unprecedented havoc with the 2020 election and disrupting the process of selecting the Democratic nominee. So far, seven states have postponed their 2020 presidential primaries in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has roiled markets and prompted several governors to impose statewide lockdowns. Rhode Island is the latest to pull the trigger, announcing on Monday that its primary would be delayed from April 28 to June 2. The postponements are among the hardships plaguing former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders as they compete amid an uncertain political landscape for the chance to take on President Donald Trump in November. Both candidates, the last Democratic contenders in a race that at one point saw more than two dozen, have stopped holding in-person events, instead opting to reach voters digitally. The most recent Democratic debate between the two men, held on March 15, was moved to Washington from Las Vegas, and was conducted without a live audience. Biden, with a commanding lead in pledged delegates, appears poised to win the contest. Sanders has yet to drop out of the race, though he has said he is considering his options. To get ahead of the outbreak, state and local officials are taking drastic steps, in some cases shutting most retail and asking residents to stay inside. "Social distancing" has become the norm, as people are asked to keep at least six feet apart to decrease the risk of transmitting the virus. The fear that in-person voting could spread the virus has prompted state officials and election commissioners to consider alternatives for executing their presidential primaries. Here are the states that have so far postponed their primary election dates:

Georgia

The state was supposed to hold its primary election on March 24 but has postponed it to May 19, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Democratic Committee told CNBC. The decision came shortly after Gov. Brian Kemp said he was declaring a public health state of emergency in response to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Georgia has 105 delegates up for grabs.

Connecticut

Connecticut will move its 2020 primary to June 2 from the originally planned April 28, Gov. Ned Lamont announced. "In coordination with other states and our Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority, I have decided to move our presidential primary to June 2nd," Lamont tweeted. Connecticut has 60 delegates up for grabs.

Indiana

Indiana will have its 2020 primary on June 2, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced. It was originally planned for May 5. "My view on that fast-approaching primary election is it needed to be pushed back in order to again ensure the safety of our county employees, the poll workers, and the voters themselves," Holcomb said in a briefing. The state has 82 delegates up for grabs.

Ohio

Officials in Ohio are looking at June 2 as a new date for the presidential primary. Gov. Mike DeWine was originally blocked by the courts from postponing the primary on March 17, the original date. But right before the primary, the state's health department intervened, issuing an order at the last minute to close the polls due to health concerns brought on by the outbreak. The decision to reschedule the primary is now pending approval from the courts. Ohio has 136 delegates up for grabs.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island moved its 2020 primary to June 2 from the originally planned April 28, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced. The Rhode Island Board of Elections voted to postpone the state's primary from April 28 to June 2, the board's deputy director of elections, Miguel Nunez, told CNBC. But the decision had been "pending the governor signing an emergency order," Nunez said. "I am following the advice of the Board of Elections, and will sign an executive order to do this," Raimondo said in a tweet. Rhode Island has 26 delegates up for grabs.

Louisiana

Louisiana was the first state to postpone its presidential primary, rescheduling it to June 20 from the originally planned April 4. "We want to protect the health and safety of all Louisianans by doing our part to prevent the spread of this highly infectious disease," Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin told reporters. The state has 54 delegates up for grabs.

Kentucky

The state will move its nominating contest to June 23 from the originally planned May 19, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced. He said he made the decision with Gov. Andy Beshear during what he called "unprecedented times." "My hope is that this delay will allow us to have a normal election," Adams said in a video posted to Twitter. Kentucky has 54 delegates up for grabs.

Other state actions