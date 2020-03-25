Asian economies may ride out the coronavirus crisis better than the West, analysts say

Singapore skyline on March 24, 2020 in Singapore. Singapore will not allow short term visitors to enter or transit through the country from Mar. 24 to contain the spread of the infection.

Investors hunting for safe spots to park their money should look to Asia now amid the current pandemic, analysts said, highlighting that the region is much more prepared economically to ride out the current crisis compared to the West.

Additionally, the virus appears to be more contained in Asia now, while it's still running its course in the West, according to Morgan Stanley.

Countries in the U.S. and Europe are scrambling to contain the pandemic, with entire states and cities locking down. The worst-hit countries in Europe, such as Italy and Spain, have seen cases surging to tens of thousands while infections in the U.S. spiked tenfold in a week to cross 50,000.

"It does make sense to tilt your portfolio towards China or towards Asia generally because the virus is moving from that region ... to the West where it is unfortunately not yet contained," said Andrew Harmstone, a senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley.

However, he pointed out that the West is still China's biggest customer, so a global recovery will be needed for China to make a full comeback. He said the economic impact of the pandemic has hit businesses in the U.S., and many small businesses — which employ about 60% of the country's workforce — have only a month's worth of cash flow.

Here are some reasons why analysts think Asian countries may be more prepared than their Western counterparts.