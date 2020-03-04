Central banks have 'far less ammunition' to save the global economy from coronavirus

Central banks around the world, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, have lowered interest rates to support their respective economies amid a rapidly spreading coronavirus — and more are expected to follow suit. But investors and economists said there's not much monetary policy can do to save the global economy, especially when some major central banks — such as the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan — have already cut interest rates into the negative territory. "The fact is, we're coming into this crisis with far less ammunition globally. It's not just Europe or Japan, even in China they have much less ammunition than the last time they had to launch a stimulus package," Alex Wolf, J.P. Morgan Private Bank's head of investment strategy in Asia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday. Wolf's comment came as the new coronavirus — also called COVID-19 — is quickly spreading globally and beyond its epicenter in China. Concerns over the economic hit from the virus resulted in the Fed making an emergency rate cut of 50 basis points on Tuesday. Lowering interest rates make borrowing costs cheaper and could encourage businesses and households to take loans and spend, which will in turn stimulate the economy.

Before the Fed's surprise cut, central banks in Australia and Malaysia also took rates lower. Analysts expect more to do the same. Major central banks that have scheduled meetings in the coming weeks include the ECB, BOJ and Bank of England. Brian Martin, senior international economist at Australian bank ANZ, outlined in a Wednesday report the possible moves by those three major central banks: The European Central Bank is expected to cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points before its next meeting scheduled on March 12. The ECB's current deposit rate is at a record low of -0.5%

The Bank of Japan could also cut rates deeper into negative territory

The Bank of England is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, possibly before its Mar. 26 meeting But rates globally have generally stayed low — with some at negative levels — since they were cut after the global financial crisis. That means some central banks may not have room to take rates much lower, said analysts. For those that still do, any rate cut may not be effective in lifting economic activity, they added.

If this turns into a pandemic that engulfs the United States, it's pretty difficult to envision the U.S. economy getting through without a full-blown economic recession, which means the entire global economy will be in recession. Mark Zandi chief economist at Moody's Analytics