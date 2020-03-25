PM Boris Johnson says 405,000 volunteers have signed up to help UK cope with coronavirus outbreak

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks and takes questions during a press conference in Downing Street regarding the coronavirus outbreak, on March 9, 2020. in London, England.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that 405,000 volunteers had signed up to help the National Health Service (NHS) cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

It follows an appeal announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Tuesday for 250,000 people "in good health" to help the NHS deal with the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

"When we launched the appeal we hoped to get 250,000 volunteers," Johnson said at a daily press conference on the coronavirus. "In just 24 hours 405,000 people have responded to the call."

The death toll of the coronavirus in Britain now stands at 422, according to the country's health department, while a total of 8,077 have tested positive for the disease.

Like many other countries, Britain has enforced a nationwide lockdown.

People have been told to stay at home, with the exception of shopping for essential supplies, exercising once a day, going out for medical needs and traveling to work where necessary.

Nonessential public buildings, from gyms to places of worship, have also been ordered to close, while social events like weddings and baptisms — but not funerals — must be stopped.