US companies are still betting on Chinese consumers, despite coronavirus impact

American companies in China are still betting on the local consumer, even if business disruptions from the coronavirus are dragging down revenues. A survey of 119 companies from March 13 to 18 by the Beijing-based American Chamber of Commerce in China found that the proportion of respondents saying they are experiencing significant revenue declines increased to 50% — that's up from 28% last month. "The consumer sector as we see in this survey has been particularly hard hit," Alan Beebe, AmCham China president, said on a call with reporters Wednesday morning. "(It's) the sector that had one of the largest revenue disruptions." "On the other hand, it's the sector, along with technology, where investment plans really haven't changed," he said. "The way I interpret that is, while they're taking a hit short term, there's no fundamental change in outlook."

Officially called COVID-19, the highly contagious disease that emerged in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has spread rapidly across the globe in the last few weeks. As of Wednesday, the virus has killed more than 16,000 people worldwide, with China accounting for over 3,200 of those deaths. Governments in countries from Italy to the United States have called for people to stay at home and for non-essential businesses to close. The shutdowns have spurred fears of a global recession, sending financial markets worldwide churning. Operating earnings per share for the S&P 500 are expected to grow just 0.2% this year, with that of consumer discretionary falling 1.3%, according to a March 20 note from Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. Many companies, especially those in the consumer discretionary sector — which provide nonessential goods and services such as cars, apparel and entertainment — have mentioned "coronavirus" or "COVID-19" on their quarterly earnings calls, according to analysis from FactSet, published March 20. The report by Senior Earnings Analyst John Butters said that for the 213 companies in the S&P 500 that discussed those two terms, their average revenue exposure to China is 6%. When the coronavirus first broke out in China, businesses were most concerned about disruptions to global supply chains and growth in the world's second-largest economy. The acceleration of the outbreak overseas has shifted worries to global growth, even as China and its hundreds of millions of consumers get back to work.

"Now that we're in a global pandemic situation, demand for our member companies' products and services has changed significantly, somewhat for reasons of supply chain, but others, really just consumer demand," Greg Gilligan, AmCham chairman, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Wednesday. He said members are planning to cut costs, revise budgets and change projections for the year, but have not yet adjusted or reduced staff. An increased proportion of respondents in March said demand for their products fell — 39% of firms versus 22% in February. On the supply chain side, AmCham members were less affected by the relatively slower resumption of work for small and medium-sized firms. The survey found that nearly two-thirds of respondents said these smaller businesses accounted for no more than a quarter of their supply chain, while only 11% have a strong reliance.

