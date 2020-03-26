Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 30,800 people in the state, as of Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said he's considering closing some parks and playgrounds and that he plans to close some streets to cars in New York City in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak. He said city residents aren't following the state's guidelines encouraging people to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from each other, which he said was "effective and necessary" to slow hospitalization rates.

The state's hospitalization rate is "moving faster than initial estimates," he said, adding that health officials project that 140,000 people will be hospitalized with the coronavirus over the next 14 to 21 days. The state previously said it would need 110,000 beds for COVID-19 patients by early to mid-May.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. stands at more than 69,197 and the U.S. death toll has surpassed 1,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

— CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. and William Feuer contributed to this report.

