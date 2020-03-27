Coronavirus fight: 'This will not be licked by Easter,' doctor warns in call for two-week US lockdown

Paramedics wearing protective equipment carry a stretcher into Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

President Donald Trump wants the country to "open up," but a growing number of health experts want a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those experts are saying the United States needs to impose a two-week or longer pause of non-essential activity before federal and state governments can even think about economic and social life starting to return to normal.

Far stricter restrictions on businesses and individuals need to be adopted - and not the loosening of restrictions called for by some, including Trump, the experts say.

"This will not be licked by Easter,' said Dr. Aaron Carroll, a professor of pediatrics at the Indiana University School of Medicine, who is one of the loudest voices calling for a shutdown.

Trump suggested earlier this week that at least some areas of the U.S. could return to normal by Easter, with Trump saying he would love to see churches "packed" on that day, April 12.

Trump plans this weekend to hear recommendations from the White House coronavirus task force on plans to "open the country up."

Vice President Mike Pence, who heads that task force, said Thursday, "The president has made it clear, that in his words he wants to open the country up."

"But we're going to do that responsibly, and as the president told the governors today, we'll do that based on the data," said Pence.

On Friday, a day after Pence spoke, there were more than 86,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and 1,301 confirmed deaths from the virus.

Carroll said the rising number of cases, and the pressing need to get even better data on how the virus is spreading, are strong evidence against opening up the country anytime soon.

"There's a lot of people who want to wish away the problem," Carroll said.

But, he added, 'We have not faced a virus or an infection that is this infectious and this dangerous and for which we have had no resistance or immunity since the flu of 1918," when tens of millions of people died worldwide from that pandemic."

"This is combination of stuff that we've not seen before," Carroll said. "It's really important that we treat it as that."

"If we do take a national pause it will flatten the curve" of the pandemic's trajectory, and avoid many deaths, Carroll said.

"The danger will be that some states will take restrictions off and some people will believe that it's safe to go about normal business," he said. "Then it will come roaring back."