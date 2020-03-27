European markets open lower as investors monitor coronavirus and stimulus measures

European stocks opened lower on Friday as investors monitor the spread of coronavirus while policymakers scramble to agree on a unified response.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.9% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks falling 3.9% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

European Union leaders on Thursday failed to agree on how best to shore up economies hammered by the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 533,000 people worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

EU policymakers allowed themselves two more weeks to work out details, as death tolls in Italy, Spain and France in particular continue to surge.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has scrapped its cap on the quantity of bonds it can buy from any single euro zone nation, potentially paving the way for unlimited money-printing in a bid to mitigate the economic damage to the bloc.