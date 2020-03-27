UK says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street on his way to Buckingham Palace after the general election in London, Britain, December 13, 2019.

The United Kingdom said Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Johnson was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday after experiencing "mild symptoms," a spokesman for No. 10 Downing Street said in a statement.

"The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive," the spokesman said. "In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street."



"He is continuing to lead the government's response to coronavirus."

Johnson confirmed his diagnosis in a tweet Friday morning.

"I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that is to say a temperature and a persistent cough," Johnson said in a video posted to the website.

"But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team, to lead the national fight back against coronavirus," Johnson said.

