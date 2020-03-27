The stock market just experienced a bounce for the record books, but more bad news will test it

Bank of America has sent more than 100 employees to work in a backup office in Connecticut.

"It's a low. It's too soon to say, it's the low," said Ari Wald, technical anlayst with Oppenheimer.

The market has bounced with uncommon speed, after it fell at an unprecedented velocity from its February highs on fears of the coronavirus. It was the promise of a fiscal stimulus package on top of an extraordinary amount of Fed policy easing that sent stocks rocketing from their lows.

Major stock indices, in just a few days, have made back more than half their losses, but technical analysts warn the market is setting up for a retest that will decide whether Monday's lows were the bottom.

"We were 35% off the highs and now we're 20% off the lows…the question is what are the levels that should be sold versus bought," said T3Live.com partner Scott Redler, who follows short term technicals. He said 2,675 to 2,700 looks to be a level where investors could take profits.

"The market ignored the unemployment claims data, but as the market gets higher and the bounce continues, the corporate news is going to get worse, and it's going to be harder to ignore," Redler said. "I would think we definitely retest that low in the next few weeks."

Redler said the market should start to respond to negative news again, as valuations climb. The expected ballooning of new virus cases is likely to make investors nervous. Companies will also be detailing some of the damage to their businesses during the upcoming earnings season, and as more data is released, the economic carnage will become more clear. The government reported Thursday that a record 3.2 million workers filed for unemployment claims, and those big numbers are expected to continue.

"When does that low get revisited? I would think mid-April when there's the reality of the corporate numbers as well as the potential closeness of a peak in U.S. and New York City cases," he said.

Technical analysts say the trading action this week was a key reversal. The S&P 500 fell to an important level, just under the market's last big low of 2,346, set in 2018, before bouncing back.

"It was important because it occurred following the biggest capitulation day in the market," said Wald.

Wald said it would be normal for the market to return to levels where it bounced from, as part of the bottoming process, and he expects the S&P 500 to retreat below 2,400 again. "Very often after capitulation, it's common to test that low. It could be a marginally higher low…This rally could last three or four weeks, and then we test the quality of that bottom," he said."