These European stocks have bucked the coronavirus downturn

While European markets have plummeted over the past month as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic becomes more alarming, a handful of stocks have bucked the trend.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index is down more than 20% over the past 30 days as the virus spread rapidly throughout Europe and the rest of the world. Yet, seven European stocks have managed to climb more than 10%.

Most of the stocks making gains of late fall into categories which might understandably be in demand amid a pandemic which is forcing millions of people to stay in their homes — such as food, diagnostics and remote working software.