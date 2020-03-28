Scenes of cities shut down by the coronavirus pandemic

A view of the empty street at 54th street and 6th Ave in Midtown Manhattan in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to shut down cities around the world, bringing the global economy to a crawl. Governments are taking unprecedented measures to combat the pandemic, putting in place stay-at-home orders for more much of the world's population in an effort to flatten the curve of infection.

The U.S. just surpassed China's official infection load, and those numbers are expected to dramatically increase in the coming weeks. In New York City, the number of confirmed infections doubled in three days. India just issued a 21-day lockdown for its population of more than 1.3 billion. Italy's death toll just passed 10,000 and it recorded the worst single day death toll of more than 900 deaths. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive and is in quarantine.

The following are 2020 scenes showing some of the impact on cities across the globe.