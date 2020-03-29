Coronavirus live updates: Residents of three US states asked to defer domestic travel

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:19 a.m. Beijing time
All times below are in Beijing time.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to "refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days." The advisory is effective immediately, CDC said in a statement.
It added that the advisory does not apply to those working in "critical infrastructure industries" such as trucking, public health, financial services and food supply. The governors of the three states have full discretion to implement the rules.
U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier floated the idea of quarantining the three states — which are hot spots of the coronavirus disease — but later said he will not seek to do so. — Yen Nee Lee
South Korea reported another 105 coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total so far to 9,583, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Eight more people died, pushing the death toll to 152 since the outbreak, said KCDC. — Yen Nee Lee
China's National Health Commission reported 45 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the mainland, with all but one involving travelers from overseas.
The country also reported five additional deaths, all of which were in Hubei province, said the commission.
In total, China has had 81,439 reported COVID-19 cases and 3,300 deaths. — Yen Nee Lee
All times below are in Eastern time.
President Donald Trump said he will not seek to impose a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut, after floating the idea earlier in the day as way to contain the coronavirus from spreading out of hot spots where the disease has taken a particularly heavy toll.
Trump said he decided a quarantine wasn't necessary after consulting with the White House task force and the governors of the three states. He has asked the Centers for Disease Control to issue a strong travel advisory, which will be administered by the governors in consultation with the federal government. —Spencer Kimball
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday he does not believe President Donald Trump has the authority to impose a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Cuomo, in an interview with CNN, said that preventing people from moving in and out of the tri-state would amount to a federally imposed lockdown, which he believes is illegal.
Cuomo suggested he could sue if the administration did follow through. "I've sued the federal government a number of times over the years. I do not believe it's going to come to that on this," he said. —Spencer Kimball
Read CNBC's coverage from the U.S. overnight: NY Gov balks at federal quarantine talk, CDC warns on chloroquine