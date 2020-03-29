Coronavirus live updates: Residents of three US states asked to defer domestic travel

A person wearing a mask passing by Times Square amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 24, 2020 in New York City. John Nacion | NurPhoto via Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: More than 662,073

Global deaths: At least 30,780

Top 5 countries: United States (122,666), Italy (92,472), China (81,999), Spain (73,235) and Germany (57,695) The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:19 a.m. Beijing time All times below are in Beijing time.

9:42 am: US CDC issues domestic travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to "refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days." The advisory is effective immediately, CDC said in a statement. It added that the advisory does not apply to those working in "critical infrastructure industries" such as trucking, public health, financial services and food supply. The governors of the three states have full discretion to implement the rules. U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier floated the idea of quarantining the three states — which are hot spots of the coronavirus disease — but later said he will not seek to do so. — Yen Nee Lee

9:30 am: South Korea reports 105 more cases, 8 additional deaths

South Korea reported another 105 coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total so far to 9,583, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eight more people died, pushing the death toll to 152 since the outbreak, said KCDC. — Yen Nee Lee

9:10 am: China reports 45 new cases, of which 44 were 'imported'

China's National Health Commission reported 45 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the mainland, with all but one involving travelers from overseas. The country also reported five additional deaths, all of which were in Hubei province, said the commission. In total, China has had 81,439 reported COVID-19 cases and 3,300 deaths. — Yen Nee Lee All times below are in Eastern time.

9:00 pm: Trump won't seek quarantine on NY, NJ, CT

President Donald Trump said he will not seek to impose a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut, after floating the idea earlier in the day as way to contain the coronavirus from spreading out of hot spots where the disease has taken a particularly heavy toll.



Trump said he decided a quarantine wasn't necessary after consulting with the White House task force and the governors of the three states. He has asked the Centers for Disease Control to issue a strong travel advisory, which will be administered by the governors in consultation with the federal government. —Spencer Kimball

6:35 pm: NY Gov. Cuomo balks at Trump's talk of a tri-state lockdown