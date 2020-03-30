A food crisis looms as coronavirus forces farms to stay idle and countries hoard supplies

Agricultural laborers spray against insects and weeds inside the orchards of a fruit farm in Mesa, California. In this time of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, agricultural workers have become essential workers in the race to maintain Americas food supply while simultaneously staying healthy.

The coronavirus outbreak could affect food security as the global pandemic disrupts labor availability and the supply chain.

"We risk a looming food crisis unless measures are taken fast to protect the most vulnerable, keep global food supply chains alive and mitigate the pandemic's impacts across the food system," said the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in a recent post on its website.

The FAO said disruptions can be expected in April and May.

Restrictions on movements and "basic aversion behaviour" by workers could impede farming, said the FAO. Food processors, who handle the vast majority of agricultural products, could also be prevented from processing the farm products.

"We are already seeing, however, challenges in terms of the logistics involving the movement of food (not being able to move food from point A to point B), and the pandemic's impact on livestock sector due to reduced access to animal feed and slaughterhouses' diminished capacity (due to logistical constraints and labour shortages) similar to what happened in China," said the FAO.

As of now, disruptions are minimal as food supplies have been adequate.

But price spikes are more likely for higher value products like meat and perishable commodities rather than for major staples which are still in adequate supply, said the FAO.