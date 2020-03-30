Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Monday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 33,400 people in the city as of Sunday evening.

On Thursday, de Blasio said early estimates show that at least half a million New Yorkers could be unemployed because of the coronavirus, which has shuttered schools and businesses in the state. He also criticized the federal government for not providing enough funding to the city in its $2 trillion relief package.

Over the weekend, Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Health System in New York City began erecting a field hospital in Central Park. The hospital is located in front of Mount Sinai Hospital in the park's East Meadow and is scheduled to open on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory on Sunday for residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to avoid non-essential travel for 14 days to combat the virus spread.

The coronavirus has infected at least 143,000 people in the U.S. and had killed at least 2,500 people, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

