Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 60,000 people in the state as of Monday.

Cuomo will be speaking at the Javits Center, which has been converted into a temporary hospital by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the New York National Guard in an effort to ease demand on New York City facilities.

Cuomo has repeatedly warned that the coronavirus epidemic in New York threatens to overwhelm the healthcare system.

On Monday, he welcomed the arrival of a Navy hospital ship that will help New York hospitals deal with a rapidly expanding load of coronavirus patients. The USNS Comfort will provide roughly 1,000 hospital beds and 1,200 personnel to New York, Cuomo said on Twitter. It will be used to treat patients that don't have COVID-19 to free up other hospital rooms for coronavirus patients, the governor previously said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. stands at more than 144,672, and the U.S. death toll has surpassed 2,575 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

