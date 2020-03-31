Asia stocks set to trade higher ahead of Chinese economic data release

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher on Tuesday ahead of the release of China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for March, expected at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,375 . That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,084.97.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia edged higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 2.4%. The moves came after the index got off to a flying start to the week and surged by 7% on Monday.

Investors will be watching for the release of China's official manufacturing PMI for March on Tuesday morning. The data could offer clues to the scale of economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak in China, where the disease was first reported.

"We expect the official manufacturing PMI to rebound from 35.7pt in February to 45pt in March," Joseph Capurso, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note. "That would be above the GFC‑low of 38.8pt reached in November 2008," he said referring to the Global Financial Crisis.

PMI readings below 50 signify a contraction, while figures above that level indicate an expansion.