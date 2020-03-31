Asia stocks set to trade higher ahead of Chinese economic data release

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher on Tuesday ahead of the release of China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for March, expected at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,375 . That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,084.97.
Meanwhile, stocks in Australia edged higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 2.4%. The moves came after the index got off to a flying start to the week and surged by 7% on Monday.
Investors will be watching for the release of China's official manufacturing PMI for March on Tuesday morning. The data could offer clues to the scale of economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak in China, where the disease was first reported.
"We expect the official manufacturing PMI to rebound from 35.7pt in February to 45pt in March," Joseph Capurso, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note. "That would be above the GFC‑low of 38.8pt reached in November 2008," he said referring to the Global Financial Crisis.
PMI readings below 50 signify a contraction, while figures above that level indicate an expansion.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 690.70 points to close at 22,327.48 while the S&P 500 added 3.4% to end its trading day at 2,626.65. The Nasdaq Composite also closed 3.6% higher at 7,774.15.
Oil prices, on the other hand, plummeted Monday to levels not seen in almost two decades. International benchmark Brent crude fell 8.7% to settle at $22.76 per barrel, a price last seen in 2002. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6.6%, or $1.42, to settle at $20.09, its lowest level since February 2002.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 99.181, below levels above 100 seen last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.16 per dollar after weakening from levels below 108 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6152, still above levels below $0.6 seen last week.
Here's a look at what's on tap in the trading day ahead:
— CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.