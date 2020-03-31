China says manufacturing activity expanded in March, defying expectations of a contraction

Workers are seen at a production line manufacturing solar photovoltaic components at a factory in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China February 12, 2019.

China on Tuesday said the official Purchasing Manager's Index for March was 52.0, beating expectations for an economy hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the official PMI to come in at 45 for the month of March.

In February, the official PMI hit a record low of 35.7.

PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that level signal contraction.

Earlier this year, manufacturing activity slowed dramatically in China as the government instituted large-scale lockdowns and quarantines to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, formally known as COVID-19.

On Monday, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that as of March 28, the resumption of work rate for industrial enterprises was 98.6%, and the return of workers stood at 89.9%.

A private PMI survey by Caixin and IHS Markit will be released on Wednesday.

The Caixin/Markit survey features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms. In comparison, the official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned companies.

— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.