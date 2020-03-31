'Act quickly, act decisively, act robustly' to stop coronavirus outbreaks, WHO special envoy says

Countries need to act fast and stop the coronavirus outbreak inside their borders before it grows into an exponential problem, a special envoy to the World Health Organization told CNBC.

Global cases of infection have exceeded 784,700 and at least 37,638 people have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The outbreak was first reported in China's Hubei province late last year. But in March, the infection spread rapidly across the globe and countries like the United States, Italy and Spain saw exponential growth in the number of people affected by the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

"This set of outbreaks that are making up the pandemic increase in scale exponentially. They double in size every few days, like every three days," David Nabarro, a special envoy on COVID-19 to the WHO, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday. "Trying to get in ahead of an exponential problem is much easier if you're dealing with it early on."

Countries are being forced to make difficult decisions as they try to contain the virus within their borders. They need to slow down the rate of infection to a level where their health-care systems can handle the strain and treat everyone. To do that, they are implementing strict lockdown measures that disrupt daily life and adversely impact economic activity, affecting businesses and workers alike.