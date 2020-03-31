Ad giant WPP pulls dividend, CEO 'very cautious' about the impact of virus on marketing budgets

WPP, the world's largest advertising group, pulled its dividend and share buyback and withdrew guidance for 2020 on Tuesday, after clients cancelled marketing booked with the company due to the coronavirus crisis.

"The actions we have taken in the last 18 months to streamline and simplify WPP, together with raising £3.2 billion ($3.97 billion) in asset disposals, have put WPP in a strong financial position," CEO Mark Read said in a statement.

Read told CNBC the company is "very cautious" about the impact of the coronavirus on its clients' budgets.

"We are taking actions to reduce and look at our costs. And I think that there will no doubt be tougher decisions ahead, during the course of the year," Mark Read told CNBC by phone on Monday.

The ad industry is bracing itself as marketing budgets are often cut during downturns, with one analyst suggesting $26 billion could be lost in the U.S. alone. Rival ad group Publicis said earlier this month that it would "rigorously manage operating costs," while last week IPG also withdrew its financial performance targets for the full year 2020.

Along with pulling its dividend, share buyback and guidance, WPP said on Tuesday it had launched a review of its costs to protect profitability.

"We are very cautious about the impact on marketing budgets, but at the same time I do believe that when we come out of the other side, the things that WPP can do will be in even greater demand by our clients," Read told CNBC. WPP's businesses include media-buying companies MediaCom and Wavemaker, and creative agencies Ogilvy and VMLY&R and the group works for clients including Mondelez, Duracell and eBay.

"Clearly, marketing budgets are going to come under pressure and increasing pressure during the year and we don't know yet at what point we're going to come out the other side," Read told CNBC.

Short term, some businesses still need to communicate with customers, Read added. "Clearly, those industries that are most heavily impacted in the short term — airlines, travel and tourism — are clearly looking at their (marketing) budgets. Other parts of the economy, retail and packaged goods, understand the value of long-term brand building and continue to engage with consumers."

"We have a sold roster of clients in the packaged goods, technology areas, media areas. Those clients I'd say are more re-planning their budgets to make sure they're in the most effective channels. But clearly, there are other parts of our business, other sectors that are more affected."