Here's how to change, cancel or even book upcoming travel plans

Taking a trip is the last thing on many people's minds.

Roughly 94 million Americans have cancelled or plan on canceling travel plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent survey by personal finance site WalletHub.

Given the circumstances, many airlines are relaxing cancellation policies and major hotel chains are waiving fees.

"There is pretty unprecedented flexibility from all travel providers right now," said Melanie Lieberman, travel editor for The Points Guy.

However, reimbursements can range from full refunds to travel vouchers for a future trip, depending on the airline, hotel or tour operator. Sometimes, the type of reimbursement varies depending on the customer service representative you speak to.

"There is no consistency, which is part of the problem," Lieberman said.

To successfully navigate unbooking a trip — or even snagging a deal for future travel — experts offer this advice:

1. Go directly to the source. If you would like a refund on an upcoming trip, reach out to the airline carrier or hotel directly. American, Delta, JetBlue and United have suspended change and cancellation fees for now. Hilton, Marriott and Airbnb have also relaxed their restrictions.

Keep in mind that other refund policies are continuously changing so your best move may be to "sit tight and wait," according to Lieberman.

It is likely that the airline or hotel will become more flexible as the departure date approaches, she said.

Further, if your flight is ultimately canceled, passengers are then eligible for a refund as opposed to a travel credit.