Coronavirus is a 'common invisible enemy' and coordinated efforts are needed, NATO's chief says

The ongoing health crisis is a "common invisible enemy" and a synchronized response is needed, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNBC on Wednesday.

Since it was first detected in China towards the end of last year, the coronavirus has infected close to 880,000 people and killed at least 43,500, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. It has overwhelmed health systems, sent countries into lockdown and prompted monetary and fiscal measures from authorities.

"This is a common invisible enemy and therefore, we need common and coordinated efforts by NATO allies," Stoltenberg told CNBC's Hadley Gamble.

He said the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) main task was to ensure terrorist organizations and other adversaries were not taking advantage of the pandemic, but it also had a role to play in supporting civilian efforts to tackle the spread of the disease.

"That's exactly what we do," he said, noting that military forces had been involved in controlling border crossings and setting up field hospital