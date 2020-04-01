Stock futures positive as market tries to rebound from second quarter's rocky start

U.S. stock futures rose in overnight trading and pointed to gains at the open on Thursday, as markets try to rebound after kicking off the second quarter in the red.

Dow futures rose 203 points, indicating a 134-point gain at the open on Thursday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were also set to open modestly higher.

Stocks posted steep losses on Wednesday to begin the second quarter, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on global markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 4.4%, or 973.65 points, lower at 20,943.51. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also closed 4.4% lower, at 2,470.50 and 7,360.58, respectively. Stock losses accelerated minutes before the close, although the major averages did manage to end the session off the lows of the day. The Dow briefly fell more than 1,100 points.

The utilities, real estate and financials sectors dragged the S&P 500 lower, while Boeing and American Express were the Dow's biggest underperformers, falling 12% and 9%, respectively.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he is closing all New York City playgrounds, and said that the state's model projects a high death rate through July. He also said cases in New York state now total more than 83,000.

His comments came after President Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that the U.S. should prepare for a "very, very painful two weeks." White House officials are projecting between 100,000 and 240,000 virus deaths in the U.S.