Defense department sees largest overnight spike in coronavirus cases

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon reported the largest one-day jump in coronavirus cases within the Department of Defense on Thursday.

The Pentagon reported a total of 1,638 cases within the Department of Defense on Thursday, an increase of 233 cases overnight.

Of the 1,638 cases, 953 are active-duty military, 319 are civilians, 269 dependents and 97 contractors. These figures include 83 recoveries and 5 deaths across the entire department.

On Monday, the Department of Defense confirmed that the first U.S. service member died from the coronavirus. The New Jersey Army National Guardsman was hospitalized on March 21 and died a week later on Saturday from the virus.

A contractor who worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, a military dependent and two civilians have also died from the coronavirus.