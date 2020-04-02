JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon returns to work after heart surgery

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told employees in a memo Thursday he is "happy to be back at work" following emergency heart surgery last month.

"I have been recuperating well and getting stronger every day, and I am happy to be back to work this week — albeit working remotely like so many of you," Dimon said in the memo.

The bank announced on March 5 that Dimon had emergency surgery to repair an acute aortic dissection. Co-presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith led the company while Dimon was recovering.

The longtime CEO, who also led the bank through the financial crisis, said his "heart goes out to the individuals and families most affected by COVID-19."

"As always, JPMorgan Chase will play its critical part in helping the world recover. Our extraordinary capabilities prepare us for difficult times like this — we will rise to the challenge," Dimon said.