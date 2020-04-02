Need for nurses is driving record pay as coronavirus nears its peak

Karen Fountain is no stranger to crisis situations. As a traveling nurse she's cared for patients during dangerous times, including the Ebola outbreak in 2014. "That's what we're made for. We can walk in and start working in a day, two days, we don't need the full six months orientation, we can hit the floor running, and I think that what makes us special, unique, and able to assist," she said. Those specialized skills have never been in more demand. The coronavirus pandemic is straining hospital systems across the country, which are dealing with an influx of patients. State and health officials are responding by adding beds, cancelling elective surgeries and reassigning staff. But more help is needed -- especially more nurses.

Karen Fountain at work in a Bronx, NY hospital during the coronavirus outbreak. Source: Karen Fountain

Governor Andrew Cuomo has been pleading for health care workers to come to the state, which is leading the nation in confirmed cases with over 92,381 reported as of Thursday. In Ulster County, 75 miles from New York City, executive Patrick Ryan says the county has added 235 beds at St. Mary's Avenue campus of HealthAlliance in Kingston and have commitments from two other local hospitals to double their capacity. Now, the county needs more medical workers to handle the increase. "Looking at the numbers, we knew we need to quadruple our hospital beds and of course the staff to go with it," Ryan says. "We are concerned about having enough doctors, nurses and medical staff on the front lines." As demand spikes, staffing agencies are offering unprecedented incentives for nurses willing to enter hot zones. NuWest staffing agency is paying its hires up to $10,000 a week in crisis pay. It's also offering relocation bonuses and tax-free housing and food. Fastaff, based in Denver, specializes in sending nurses to places hit by natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and tornadoes. It typically pays above market rates for staff, but CEO Bart Valdez says the demand is so great that the company is increasing pay even further. "Typically, when we're fulfilling for a crisis. there's three or four hot spots around the country that we're focused on," he said. "Since this is so widespread there's a great deal more competition for these nurses." Today's crisis comes at a time when the labor market for nurses was already tight, he added.

Karen Fountain and co-workers hold up signs urging people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. Source: Karen Fountain