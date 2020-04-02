Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, Dave & Buster's, Chewy and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Tesla — The automaker's stock shot up 16% in extended trading after Tesla reported that it had delivered around 88,400 cars in the first quarter of 2020. The reported numbers included 76,200 combined deliveries of Model 3 sedans and Model Y cross-over SUVs, and 12,200 combined deliveries of the Model S and X vehicles. The reported results exceeded the expectations of analysts polled by FactSet, who had anticipated 79,900 cars — combined deliveries of 68,674 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, and combined deliveries of 11,234 Model S and X vehicles.

Dave & Buster's — Shares of the entertainment company rose 11% in extended trading after the company posted a double beat on earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter. Dave & Buster's said it had earnings of 80 cents per share on revenue of $347 million, while analysts expected earnings of 69 cents per share on revenue of $345 million, according to Refinitiv. However, the company suspended its quarterly dividend and share buyback program in order to preserve financial flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak prompted Dave & Buster's to close all of its locations, according to the company.

Chewy — The pet food seller's stock fell 3% in extended trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Chewy reported a loss of 15 cents per share, while analysts expected a wider loss of 17 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. The company reported revenue of $1.35 billion that was in line with the estimates of analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Bed, Bath & Beyond — The home goods retailer's stock climbed 2% in extended trading after the company said it plans to furlough the majority of its store employees and some corporate associates until at least May 2. The retailer also announced that it is extending the temporary closure of its stores until at least May 2. The company originally planned to keep stores closed until April 3 after it shut down all of its locations aside from its buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values stores, which sell essential products. Bed, Bath & Beyond hit a 52-week low earlier on Thursday.

Exxon Mobil Corp — The oil company's stock was up more than 1% after the closing bell. Oil prices saw their largest single-day percentage gain in history after President Donald Trump told CNBC he had reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia and Russia that will ease pressure on oil and end a price war that helped precipitate crude oil's price plunge.

General Electric — The industrial company saw its stock rise 2% after the market closed. The company told CNBC Thursday that it is planning to furlough 50% of its aviation unit's engine manufacturing staff as the coronavirus batters the aviation industry. The company's decision affects thousands of jobs in the important unit and will last for four weeks.