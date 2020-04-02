Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 84,000 people in the state as of Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced he would close New York City's playgrounds after warning residents for weeks that he would do so if people didn't abide by new rules designed to reduce density and help curb the outbreak. New York City accounts for more than half of the coronavirus infections across the state at 47,439 as of Wednesday, according to data Cuomo released at the press conference.

"People say, 'well when is it over, two weeks, three weeks, four weeks?' This model projects you're going to have a high death rate through July. If this model is correct, this could go through the summer," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany on Wednesday.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said later on Wednesday that the city needs to find 3.3 million N95 masks, 2.1 million surgical mask, 100,000 isolation gowns and 400 ventilators by Sunday to get the city's hospitals ready for a coming wave of coronavirus patients expected by Monday.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 962,977 people and has killed at least 49,180, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In the U.S., the coronavirus has infected at least 216,722 people and has killed at least 5,148.

