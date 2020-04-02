What to watch today: Dow to rebound after starting Q2 with heavy losses

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a rebound for the Dow at today's open ahead of what's expected to be another unprecedented number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits. The Dow closed nearly 4.5% lower on the first day of the second quarter after logging the worst first-quarter ever. (CNBC) The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to under 0.6% early Thursday as global coronavirus cases approach 1 million. Oil futures bounced about 10% from highly depressed levels after President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their price war. (CNBC) Economists expect that 4 million to 5 million, or even more, workers filed for jobless claims last week. The Labor Department releases its weekly tally at 8:30 a.m. ET. The consensus forecast is for 3.1 million first-time claims after the previous week's record high of nearly 3.3. million. (CNBC) Tomorrow, the government issues its monthly report on job creation. However, the March numbers are expected to show little impact from the outbreak because the survey period went only to about the middle of the month — before the effects of the stay-at-home orders were felt.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

CarMax (KMX) reported quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, 17 cents above estimates, with revenue also beating forecasts. The car retailer did say it has seen demand progressively deteriorate amid the spread of the coronavirus. Walgreens (WBA) came in 5 cents ahead of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.52 per share, with revenue also coming in above Wall Street projections. It also said the financial impact of COVID-19 is still uncertain. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) withdrew its 2020 financial outlook, saying the virus pandemic will hurt its results due to demand disruptions. The tool maker is also reducing non-essential staffing. Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Zoom said daily users of its video conferencing technology soared to more than 200 million in March, compared to a prior high of 10 million. AMC Entertainment (AMC) has hired restructuring lawyers, according to the Wall Street Journal. This comes as the movie theater operator's locations are all closed to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carnival Corp. (CCL) raised $6.25 billion in a new debt and equity sale, including $4 billion in bonds with a yield of 11.5%. The cruise line had paid just a 1% yield when it raised debt in October. Altria (MO) was sued by the Federal Trade Commission, in a move aimed at forcing the tobacco producer to sell its stake in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs. The FTC claims Altria's purchase of the Juul stake was anti-competitive. Shopify (SHOP) suspended its 2020 forecast, with the Canadian e-commerce company pointing to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. General Electric (GE) is seeking to replace its $20 billion in revolving loans with a $15 billion in shorter-maturity credit, according to a Reuters report.

