Here's a great home-school idea: Teach your kids about money

Rolling coins is one way of teaching kids about money. Michelle Fox | CNBC

With many schools shut down to protect against coronavirus exposure, many parents have found themselves in a new role: teacher. So why not add some personal finance to your lesson plans? "This is the most amazing opportunity for doing things with your kids that you wanted to do, that are meaningful long term," said Thomas Henske, a certified financial planner with New York-based Lenox Advisors. "People have never been in an environment where they are not rushing to go to the next thing," he added. At least 55.1 million students have been affected by school closures so far, according to Education Week. Parents are now guiding them through lessons provided by their teachers and tapping into online resources to help out. Diana David Joseph understands the importance of weaving money lessons into her day. She once worked on Wall Street, but now lives in Cincinnati with her husband and four children. She's been playing games with coins for her kindergartner triplets and tapping into her third-grader's inner entrepreneur.

Diana David Joseph and her family

She also spends her time running a Facebook group called Parent Vault, which she started just a few weeks ago as a community for parents now home-schooling. It has close to 20,000 members. She's also since created a Parent Vault website. "There is definitely a trend: We are doing a lot of academic stuff with our kids, but let's go back to our roots — the things we are always wanting to do with our kids but don't have the time," Joseph said. "Let's teach our kids how to fix a car, how to garden," she added. "Let's teach our kids how to balance a checkbook." Here are ways you can incorporate financial lessons throughout the day for your kids, no matter their age.

Daytime

Then there are chores. With kids around the house more, let them come up with ways they can earn some extra money. They can propose a job and then you can have a discussion about how much it is worth, suggested Tim Sheehan, CEO & co-founder of Greenlight, which provides debit cards and savings accounts for kids. Accounts for children on Greenlight have now hit a total of $25 million in savings. "They start to connect that to: Money doesn't grow on trees," he said "You have to earn it. You do work." Then, have them purchase things they want with their own money. "What you are really teaching them to do is live within their means," Sheehan explained. "That is huge for when they are out on their own."

During dinner

The learning doesn't have to end once you sit down to dinner. Use the time to have age-appropriate conversations around money at the table. Those can be about current events, said Henske, like how to help small businesses struggling right now and whether or not buying a gift card makes good financial sense. Talking about what's happening now also helps them understand the importance of trying to save for an emergency event.

Evening