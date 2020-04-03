Not for the first time, Central Park is providing hospital beds

A field hospital is set up by Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, and FEMA at the East Meadow in Central Park amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020.

Fourteen white tents opened for business in New York's famed Central Park this week to treat COVID-19 patients.

More than half of the Empire State's coronavirus cases are in New York City, according to the state's coronavirus site.

The new 68-bed facility is run by Mt. Sinai Hospital, which is located directly across the street from the tents in Central Park. Samaritan's Purse, an evangelical Christian disaster-relief organization run by Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham, did the construction and is providing staff.

Samaritan's Purse usually provides aid in the wake of hurricanes and similar U.S. disasters, according to an NBC News report. Dr. Elliott Tenpenny, the organization's director of international health, told NBC News it hasn't previously worked in a medical capacity within the country's borders.

"It's kind of surreal to see a field hospital sitting in the middle of Central Park," said Shelly Kelly, a nurse practitioner who came to New York from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to work with the organization.

The facility is not the city's only field hospital, but other locations hosting medical pop-ups — including the Javits Convention Center and the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal — may be new to the game. Central Park is not.