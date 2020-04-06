Google Maps update makes it easier to find food for takeout and delivery

Google Maps received a full redesign in February. Now, as coronvirus keeps most folks indoors, it's adding another new feature. Now, you can easily find restaurants nearby that provide takeout and delivery options.

Where Google Maps previously said let people click to quickly find restaurants and coffee shops, users will now see options for takeout and delivery in the app.

Normally, people may have used Google Maps to find new restaurants nearby. But now, it may help restaurants stay in business by pointing folks to places where they can get still buy food.

It might help restaurants that are suffering from a lack of visitors due to lockdown restrictions that prevent them from serving people inside. And, since Google Maps links you directly to a restaurant, you may be saving yourself (or the restaurant) from fees associated with delivery services. Unfortunately, many restaurants in hard-hit places like New York City have already had to lay off staff, however.

All you have to do is open the app on iPhone or Android. Then, at the top of the screen, you'll see the two new default buttons for takeout and delivery. If you tap "takeout," you'll see restaurants that Google knows will let you pick up outside of the restaurant. If you tap "delivery," you'll see restaurants that can bring your food to your home.