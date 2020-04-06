Lady Gaga announces COVID-19 benefit concert on WHO call, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Elton John and more to perform

Entertainers from around the world will come together for a global televised special in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Lady Gaga said during a World Health Organization call Monday.

The singer said the special would take place April 18 and proceeds would go toward funding protective equipment for health-care professionals.

"We are all so very grateful to all of the health-care professionals across the country and the world who are on the front lines during COVID-19," she said on the call.

The event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and feature characters from "Sesame Street" as well as a number of musical guests.

The slate of artists includes: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

The special will be broadcast live starting at 8 pm ET on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia, as well as on Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada.

Internationally, BBC One will run the program on April 19, with international broadcasters that include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE.

The virtual broadcast will be a multi-hour digital broadcast and will also stream on Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

"As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, 'One World: Together at Home' aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19," Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement. "Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else's."