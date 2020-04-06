Many Americans say those $1,200 stimulus checks won't be enough. What it would take to get more money

The government is just getting started in sending out $1,200 in stimulus relief money it promised to millions of Americans.

Many already say it won't be enough.

A recent survey from SimplyWise, a retirement income technology company, found that 63% of respondents said they will need another stimulus check within the next three months.

Currently, the government is slated to make one-time payments of $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to couples, provided they meet specific qualifications. The payments are targeted at individuals who earn up to $75,000 and couples with income up to $150,000. Eligible dependents could get $500.

Beyond those limits, the payments are reduced and completely phase out at $99,000 in income for individuals and $198,000 for couples who file tax returns jointly and have no children.

But the dramatic economic decline prompted by the coronavirus has made it difficult to make ends meet. About 10 million Americans filed for unemployment in the past two weeks. Meanwhile, $1,200 won't cover monthly rents in many parts of the country.

"People are feeling like they've lost everything," said Allie Fleder, chief operating officer at SimplyWise.

Of those individuals who said the government money won't be enough, 30% said they plan to look for part-time work, 16% will borrow from family or friends, 15% will sell assets, 15% will apply for unemployment insurance, 14% will withdraw money from their retirement accounts and 10% will take a loan from the bank.

Admittedly, it can be tough to find part-time work now amid a nationwide shutdown.

To secure additional stimulus money, Congress would need to pass new legislation, said Mark Mazur, director at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.