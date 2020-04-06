Stock market live updates: Dow futures up 750, Nasdaq futures up 4%, bottom in?

Stocks were set to rip higher to start the holiday-shortened week as a combination of positive headlines eased investor angst after last week's abysmal March jobs numbers. Though the White House said this week's COVID-19 deaths could be substantial, the administration struck a more optimistic tone at its press conference on Sunday. Here's what's happening:

7:52 am: Bill Ackman grows more confident about virus forecast

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who said last month that "hell is coming" because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said in a series of tweets on Sunday that he is growing more optimistic about the public health situation. "While it is hard to be positive when we know that tens of thousands more will die and many more will get severely sick, I have no choice but to be more optimistic about the intermediate future based on the data and facts I have seen recently. I hope I am right," Ackman wrote. The CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management said he believed that there is a very high number of people who have been infected with the virus and never known it, citing some preliminary data from one California city, which could mean the economy would be able to reopen sooner than expected. — Pound

7:30 am: Dow futures up 700 points, stocks to rally to start holiday-shortened week