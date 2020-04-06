Stock market live updates: Dow futures up 750, Nasdaq futures up 4%, bottom in?

Stocks were set to rip higher to start the holiday-shortened week as a combination of positive headlines eased investor angst after last week's abysmal March jobs numbers. Though the White House said this week's COVID-19 deaths could be substantial, the administration struck a more optimistic tone at its press conference on Sunday. Here's what's happening:
Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who said last month that "hell is coming" because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said in a series of tweets on Sunday that he is growing more optimistic about the public health situation. "While it is hard to be positive when we know that tens of thousands more will die and many more will get severely sick, I have no choice but to be more optimistic about the intermediate future based on the data and facts I have seen recently. I hope I am right," Ackman wrote. The CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management said he believed that there is a very high number of people who have been infected with the virus and never known it, citing some preliminary data from one California city, which could mean the economy would be able to reopen sooner than expected. — Pound
U.S. stock futures pointed to gains of more than 3% at the start of trading on the holiday-shortened trading week. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed to an opening rally of 800 points, more than 3.5%. S&P 500 an Nasdaq futures also pointed to jumps of nearly 4% by the opening bell. The expected rally to start the day Monday comes after the major stock indexes fell in the prior week after record-breaking unemployment numbers and a whopping payrolls decline of more than 700,000 for the month of March. — Franck
