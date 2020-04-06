The coronavirus is hitting renewable energy supply chains and factories, and could slow the global energy transition

Global renewable energy capacity hit 2,537 gigawatts (GW) at the end of last year, an increase of 176 GW compared to 2018, but the coronavirus continues to cast a shadow over the sector's prospects for 2020, impacting both supply chains and manufacturing facilities.

According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA) "Renewable Capacity Statistics 2020" report, new additions last year were slightly lower than the revised total of 179 GW added in 2018.

Looking at the bigger picture, however, the organization said Monday that renewables "accounted for 72 per cent of all power expansion" in 2019, with solar and wind growing by 98 GW and almost 60 GW respectively. Together, these two technologies were responsible for 90% of renewable additions in 2019.

In terms of other sources, hydropower growth was described as being "unusually low" last year. In a foreword to the report, IRENA's Director-General Francesco La Camera explained that a number of large projects had "missed expected completion deadlines."

Breaking things down geographically, the report shows that Asia was responsible for 54% of renewable capacity additions last year.

While the additions reported by IRENA may appear promising overall, this year looks set to pose a number of challenges for the renewables sector, many of them connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused issues with supply chains and forced some factories to shut.

There are also fears that the pandemic could negatively affect investments in clean energy, while the steep drop in oil prices is another factor that could potentially make renewables less attractive to some markets.

IRENA's La Camera acknowledged the impact that the coronavirus pandemic would have going forward.

"As an existential threat, the multi-faceted fallout from coronavirus … now sits alongside climate change as a defining challenge of our time," he wrote.