Asia stocks set to trade higher as hopes rise on slowing coronavirus spread

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher on Tuesday as the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic appeared to slow.

Futures pointed to a higher open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,005 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 18,910. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 18,576.30.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia were also set to start the trading day higher. The SPI futures contract was at 5,397, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,286.80. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision at about 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

Investors will watch for developments on the coronavirus pandemic, with markets on Monday jumping on signs that the coronavirus outbreak's spread may be slowing. Data over the weekend showed a slowing in the number of daily U.S. coronavirus cases, although it is still too early to determine a lasting trend. Death tolls in some of the world's coronavirus hot spots, including Spain and Italy, also showed signs of easing.

Globally, more than 1.3 million people have been infected by the coronavirus while at least 74,169 lives have been taken, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.