Samsung says first-quarter profit likely $5.2 billion, beating expectations slightly

An advertisement for Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy smartphones is displayed atop a building in the company's mobile business factory in Gumi, South Korea, on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

South Korean tech giant Samsung said Tuesday its operating profit for the three months that ended in March likely rose from a year ago and beat expectations slightly.

Samsung said it expects 6.4 trillion Korean won ($5.23 billion) in first-quarter operating profit for 2020, up 2.7% from the 6.23 trillion won it posted for the same period a year earlier. Analysts predicted Samsung to estimate its operating profit for the quarter to be 6.2 trillion ($5.05 billion) won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate, Reuters reported.

The company said it expects first-quarter consolidated sales of 55 trillion won, up almost 5% from a year ago.

Shares of Samsung gained about 2% in early trading.

Samsung is one of the first major tech companies to report earnings in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Its numbers are expected to provide an early preview of how badly the outbreak has hit companies and their global supply chains.

Memory components used in smartphones and data centers make up Samsung's main profit-making business. The environment had been less than favorable in recent quarters as price and demand for memory chips had been low for a prolonged period, due to inventory adjustments and a supply glut.

But that outlook appears to be shifting.

Despite the broad negative impact brought about by the coronavirus outbreak, South Korea's semiconductor exports are expected to record positive year-on-year growth in April, according to CW Chung, head of research for Korea at Nomura.

"We have not seen any order cuts from customers," he said in a note dated April 1, adding that memory chip prices continued to increase in the first quarter of 2020 and are predicted to accelerate in the second quarter.